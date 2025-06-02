Reds star Elly De La Cruz hits home run vs Cubs after death of sister

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cincinnati Reds star Elly De La Cruz hit an emotional home run on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs and paid tribute to his sister, who he learned died the day before the game.

De La Cruz hit a two-run home run and crossed the plate twice in the Reds’ 7-3 loss to the Cubs.

Reds manager Terry Francona said the shortstop wanted to play in the game despite dealing with the emotions from the death of his sister, Genelis.

“He takes so much pride in being available,” Francona said. “Guys like that, Carlos Santana in Cleveland was very similar, and for a kid that’s that young, that’s an admirable trait.”

Francona added that times like these provide a good reminder about what is “really important.”

“We care so much about playing a game and winning, but in a hurry you’re reminded of what’s really important,” Francona said. “So I think everybody kind of kept their head on a swivel with him today, just trying to take care of him.”

De La Cruz’s homer came off of Cubs pitcher Jameson Taillon in the top of the sixth. As he crossed home plate, he pointed to the sky and made a heart with his hands.

He declined to speak to the media after the game, and the Reds did not provide more details about her death, citing the player’s wishes.

The Dominican Republic’s Z101 Digital reported that Genelis died on Saturday after a long health battle.

De La Cruz is hitting .258 with an OPS of .786 in 60 games for the Reds this season. He has 12 home runs and 42 RBI in that span.

Cincinnati fell to 29-31 with the loss to the Cubs.