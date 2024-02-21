Reds star Elly De La Cruz’s foul ball off Hunter Greene smashes into Greene’s Maybach at spring training

Parking within striking distance of a baseball facility generally comes with the assumed risk that your property could suffer damage from a hard-hit ball. But, the odds were not in Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene’s favor on Tuesday when a foul ball landed on the window of his luxury car.

Greene’s Maybach was in the parking lot of the Reds spring training grounds as he threw pitches to young star player Elly De La Cruz during a live batting practice session.

The switch hitting De La Cruz was hitting from the left side of the plate when he hit a foul ball into the parking lot. The ball landed on the rear driver’s side of Green’s high-priced SUV, leaving the window shattered.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A Mercedes-Maybach GLS SUV usually comes with a starting price tage around $200,000. The price can increase based on the trim and options.

ANGELS’ MIKE TROUT: ‘I THINK THE EASY WAY OUT IS TO ASK FOR A TRADE’

Although it remains unclear who will ultimately pay for the window repair, Greene does have a considerably higher salary than De La Cruz. The 24-year-old pitcher is in the midst of a six-year, $53 million contract with the Reds. De La Cruz, meanwhile, earned an estimated $720,000 during his rookie campaign.

If De La Cruz is able to build on his impressive first season, he will likely land a lucrative long-term deal in the near future.

Greene appeared to take the unfortunate series of events in stride, as he posed for a picture with De La Cruz by the damaged vehicle.

De La Cruz appeared in 98 games in his rookie season and finished the year with 13 home runs and 44 RBIs.

De La Cruz produced several highlight reel worthy moments last year as he helped breathe new life into the Reds. The top baseball prospect burst onto the scene in June and managed to exceed expectations.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During his first series at the major league level, he crushed a 92 mph fastball from pitcher Noah Syndergaard. The baseball landed more than 450 feet away from home plate. During a July 2023 game against the San Francisco Giants, De Le Cruz launched a 99.8 mph throw to home plate as a base runner tried to score a run.

“I knew on that throw I was going to be able to throw it as quickly as possible,” De La Cruz said via a translator after the game. “I’m just ready every time to throw whatever is needed.”

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.