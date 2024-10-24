Reggie Jackson recalls Yankees-Dodgers World Series rivalry: ‘We were just those nasty guys from New York’

The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers are two of the most iconic franchises in Major League Baseball, and the two will meet in the World Series starting on Friday night.

It will be the first time the two teams have met in the Fall Classic since 1981. Los Angeles won the title in six games behind the trio of Pedro Guerrero, Ron Cey and Steve Yeager. The three players shared World Series MVP honors that season.

The Yankees and Dodgers have both won World Series titles since then. However, Reggie Jackson told USA Today in an interview before the 2024 World Series he was surprised it has taken this long for the Yankees and Dodgers to meet again.

“We were just those nasty guys from New York, mean and tough,” he told the outlet. “We had those pinstripes, and wearing those pinstripes, that was always a target. I remember when Mariano Rivera said to me one day, ‘Reggie, I didn’t know those pinstripes were so hated.’

“That’s why this is such a great World Series. You got LA and Hollywood. You got New York and the financial center of the world. Two of the most iconic franchises in all of sports.

“They’re part of the American fabric.”

It was in the 1977 Yankees-Dodgers World Series when Jackson hit three home runs in a single game. He was reborn as “Mr. October” because of that moment.

Jackson said he is pulling for the Yankees this season, even as he has a relationship with Dodgers team owner Pete O’Malley. Jackson is in the Hall of Fame as a Yankees player.

Game 1 is set for Friday night in Los Angeles at 8:08 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on FOX.

