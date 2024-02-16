Relationship coach says Taylor Swift should be ‘concerned’ about Travis Kelce’s sideline outburst

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Travis Kelce admitted he took it too far with his sideline outburst against Andy Reid during the Super Bowl, but an expert says it could still lead to trouble in his relationship.

The Kansas City Chiefs star tight end quickly became the talk of the night when he screamed in the face of his head coach.

The incident occurred shortly after an Isiah Pacheco fumble in the first half while Kelce was not on the field. Kelce ran over to Reid and gave him an earful, appearing to grab his arm and bump him in the process before Jerick McKinnon stepped between them.

Both downplayed the incident immediately following the game. However, a marriage and relationship coach says Kelce’s reaction was troubling.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Dr. Jacquie Del Rosario says “it made the makings of trouble” and that his girlfriend, pop star Taylor Swift, should make note of what he did.

“Looking at the clip, we can’t necessarily say he is a toxic partner. But we can say there are certain things we need to be concerned about,” she told Fox News Digital in a recent interview.

Del Rosario said she understood “it is the Super Bowl” and emtions run high – a similar sentiment Tom Brady had – but it did show how Kelce handles “conflict” and that the “writing [is] on the wall.”

“This is something that you do take notice of in a relationship. As someone that’s more emotionally mature, you’re able to handle yourself regardless of what the scenario is. So, I’m glad they’re giving him a pass, but if I’m Taylor, I’m making a note like ‘whoa.’”

“But I’m sure she’s already seen something like that.”

CHIEFS FANS TACKLE PERSON APPEARING TO FLEE FROM PARADE SHOOTING; POLICE INVESTIGATING VIDEOS

After the game, the two shared a kiss and exchanged heartfelt messages to one another, so, it’s obvious the two at least “like” each other.

“But like is not enough,” Del Rosario said. “One of the things when you’re in love and in a committed relationship, you might not like the person very much, but you need to be able to respect who they are and how they show up. … I just feel like the outburst was a little over the top, and I just felt that it lacked respect. But I understand it’s the Super Bowl. But I’d be very careful to observe what happens next.”

Del Rosario brought up one all-time great who she says never showed up his coach in a public setting.

“I was a strong fan of Michael Jordan. I always thought he handled himself with class and respect,” she says. “I’ve never seen him – I’m sure there [were] times that he had conversations, but it was an appropriate place and time. I have not ever seen him on the court with cameras all over in his coach’s face. So, that speaks to that individual, and it changed the way I thought about him as an individual.”

There’s also this type of pattern among football players, she says.

“Because it is a violent sport. And we’re talking about domestic violence, same thing with people in the military field or law enforcement … I think that tendency towards the rage and the violence can have some organic basis as well.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But with the rant, Kelce showed his true colors, Del Rosario says.

“He showed himself,” she said. “He showed his ugly undercarriage. And we all have those moments. It’s those aspects about ourselves that we don’t want on display because we’re not proud of it. He just needs to do the work. If you don’t like the way it works or the way it sounds, just do the work.”

“He needs to work on how to control this anger or rage. He needs to look at how does he show respect to others and how does he expect it back as well.”

Kelce caught nine passes for 93 yards in the victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.