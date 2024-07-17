Rep. John James booed at RNC after bragging about Lions in Packers territory: ‘Warmest regards from Detroit’

Rep. John James, R-Mich., bragged about his hometown football team in enemy territory at the Republican National Convention Monday night.

James took the stage at the RNC in Milwaukee and wasted no time bringing up the Detroit Lions’ playoff run last season in a room likely filled with Green Bay Packers fans.

“Good evening Wisconsin, warmest regards from Detroit – home of the NFC North champion Detroit Lions,” James said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

James’ praise was not surprisingly met with loud boos from the crowd of Republicans as he quickly shifted back to politics.

The Lions won the division title for the first time in three decades last season and won two playoff games in a single postseason for the first time since 1957. Their 12-5 record marked the franchise’s first 10-win season in nearly a decade and their best winning percentage since 1991.

RANKING THE 10 BEST HEAD COACH, QUARTERBACK DUOS ENTERING 2024 NFL SEASON

They reached the NFC championship game, where they built a 17-point lead over the San Francisco 49ers by halftime but lost the conference title game 34-31.

While the expectations were high for the Lions heading into the season, the opposite was true of the Packers. Led by Jordan Love, the young team surprised fans with a second-place finish in the NFC North, which included a dominant 48-32 win over the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card round.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hopes for a long run in the playoffs came to an abrupt end with a narrow loss to the Niners in the divisional round.

The Packers and Lions won’t face off until Week 9 in Green Bay.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.