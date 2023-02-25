Retired NFL star J.J. Watt rips NFL’s request for random drug test

Since J.J. Watt walked off the field in January to a standing ovation in the final game of his NFL career, the former defensive end had seemingly settled into retirement.

The five-time Pro Bowler even jokingly invited Tom Brady to go golfing with him after the quarterback announced his second retirement Feb. 1.

But, this week, the ex-pass rusher’s focus shifted to roasting a request for him to submit to a drug test.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Watt took to Twitter and shared a screenshot of a text message that appeared to be from an NFL employee. The message informed the former Arizona Cardinals sack artist he had been selected for a drug test.

JJ WATT CLAPS BACK AT CRITIC WHO SAYS HE ‘CAN’T PLAY ANYMORE’

“This is Dillon on behalf of the NFL,” the text stated. “You have been selected for a hgh dry blood spot test, please give me a call or shoot me a text when you can. Thank you.”

The 33-year-old had a hilarious reaction.

“I don’t know what happens when you click ‘Report Junk’ but I think I’m about to find out,” Watt tweeted.

Random drug tests are relatively common for active players, but not so much for those who have retired from the league.

Watt said he was asked to submit to a drug test in mid-December shortly after the Cardinals’ 24-15 loss to the Broncos.

“I think I’ve been ‘randomly selected’ after every 3 sack game of my career,” Watt tweeted Dec. 19.

It’s unclear whether the situation will be considered a failed drug test if Watt does not respond, but he likely doesn’t care considering he’s no longer on a roster.

Green Packers running back AJ Dillon jokingly responded to Watt’s tweet, saying, “This is not the way I wanted to meet.” The running back shareds the same name as the person who purportedly sent Watt the text.

Watt does not have to worry about getting ready for training camp in a few months and will likely keep focusing on enjoying this new chapter in his life.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Watt spent a decade with the Texans before finishing out his career in Arizona.