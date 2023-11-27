Rex Ryan fires shots at Bill Belichick amid Patriots’ struggles: ‘Your team stinks’

Former NFL head coach Rex Ryan had some harsh words for New England Patriots boss Bill Belichick on Monday as the team fell to 2-9 on the season following a loss to the New York Giants.

Ryan, who coached against Belichick when he was leading the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills, appeared on ESPN’s “Get Up” and expressed his frustration with the tactics. Belichick didn’t publicly name a starting quarterback before the game against the Giants. He ended up starting Mac Jones and then benching him for Bailey Zappe in the 10-7 defeat.

“Bill Belichick, please stop. Just name your dang starter. It doesn’t matter, they both stink,” Ryan said. “Whether it’s Zappe, ‘Peashooter’ Jones, we don’t care. They stink. Just go ahead and save the drama. Like we care about your team. Your team stinks.”

Ryan then suggested the team’s mantra of “The Patriot Way” only worked when Tom Brady was at the helm.

“This team plays like they’re exhausted and the ‘Patriot Way,’ that’s it,” Ryan continued. “It exhausts these kids. Tom Brady was the only reason you won anyway. I’m just telling you the difference.… I said from jump they would never win again. I said they would never win again when that guy trotted down to Tampa. Because I know how draining that is to those kids and that is what you’re facing right now.

“You pick all the players, you do all this. Bill Belichick, greatest in the history, I will never dispute that. I’ve had my a– kicked by him a million times but if you think for a minute it wasn’t about Tom Brady, you’re absolutely crazy.”

Belichick said Monday at his press conference he didn’t think the team would add another quarterback from the outside.

“I don’t really see that right now, but I mean, I wouldn’t rule anything out, anything that would help our team,” he said, via Pro Football Talk. “We’ve brought in players at any position. You never know what’s going to happen. If I think there’s somebody, if our pro scouting department thinks there is somebody that would help us, we’ll certainly listen to it and take a look at it, at any position.

“It’s not really about the quarterback position. It would really be any position. I don’t know. Nobody that comes to mind, but we’ll see.”