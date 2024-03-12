RFK Jr ‘considering’ Aaron Rodgers as running mate, rep says

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

There’s an outside chance that Aaron Rodgers will be working overtime this year.

The New York Jets quarterback is working on getting healthy from his ruptured Achilles to suit up for the 2024 season after playing just four snaps.

However, Rodgers is also a potential candidate to be Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s presidential running mate, a representative for RFK Jr. confirmed to Fox News Digital.

A rep said that Kennedy is “considering” Rodgers as a running mate.

The New York Times, which first reported that Rodgers and former WWE star and Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura were on Kennedy’s list, said the four-time NFL MVP “welcomed” the idea.

Neither Rodgers’ agent nor the Jets immediately responded to a request for comment.

Rodgers has been outspoken about his support for Kennedy, even saying he would like to be in a tag-team match with Kennedy as his partner against Dr. Anthony Fauci and “Mr. Pfizer” Travis Kelce. When he dropped that bomb, he referred to RFK Jr. as “my man.”

Last April, Rodgers wrote #kennedy2024″ on his Instagram story, and supported him in another post on what was then Twitter.

Over the summer, when Kennedy and Dr. Peter Hotez exchanged words, Rodgers said Kennedy “would mop this bum.” Hotez, who has long advocated for the COVID-19 vaccine, admitted he is “not as cautious about my diet as I should be,” adding he is a “junk food-aholic,” which is “terrible for my health.”

Kennedy is an independent candidate in the 2024 election — he has promoted anti-vaccine commentary, similar to Rodgers, who has said there is an ingredient in the vaccine he is allergic to.

Rodgers recently called Kennedy’s “State of Our Union” video X, “presidential.”

