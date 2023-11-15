Ric Flair chops ESPN star’s Michigan take after debate with Heisman Trophy winner

Pro wrestling legend Ric Flair fired shots at ESPN personality Paul Finebaum over his take on Michigan on Tuesday.

Finebaum and former Michigan star Desmond Howard debated Harbaugh’s comments about how the Wolverines should be dubbed “America’s team” because of the hardship the school is going through. The coach was suspended for the rest of the regular season over a sign-stealing scandal that has engulfed the school and the rest of the college football world.

Finebaum said he was not sure it was fair to call Michigan “America’s team” and compare them to the Dallas Cowboys of the 1990s. He did agree that they were the most talked about team in the country and believed they were “the most reviled team in the country.”

Flair, who recently signed with All Elite Wrestling, threw his support behind Howard in a post on X.

“Thank you @DesmondHoward for putting @Finebaum in his place! You’re right Michigan is America’s Team! And the only person with personal issues Is a non-athletic SEC journalist that should leave the great @CoachJim4UM & @UMichFootball alone.

“Can you imagine Paul Finebaum having the nerve to debate football with Heisman Trophy winner Desmond Howard? Outrageous! Go Blue! Wooooo!”

Harbaugh made the initial comment on Monday.

“It’s gotta be America’s team. It’s gotta be America’s team,” Harbaugh said. “America loves a team that beats the odds, beats the adversity, overcomes what the naysayers and critics, so-called experts think. That’s my favorite kind of team.”

Harbaugh, who already missed the first three games of the season because of a school-imposed suspension for an unrelated NCAA recruiting violations case, is looking for the courts to step in to avoid missing any more games.

“I’m just looking for that opportunity, due process,” he said Monday. “I’m not looking for special treatment. I’m not looking for a popularity contest. I’m just looking for the merit for what the case is.”

If things do not go in their favor on Friday, Harbaugh said offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore will again take over for him.

