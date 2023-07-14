Rickie Fowler buys childhood driving range

It has all come full circle for Rickie Fowler.

Less than two weeks after winning his first PGA tournament in four years, the golfer went back to where it all started and made a huge purchase.

The 34-year-old purchased the Murrieta Valley Golf Range in Southern California, the same driving range he frequented as a child where he first learned to play golf.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Fowler went to the driving range with his grandfather, Yutaka, who gave him lessons, but when some time ran out, it was Fowler’s father who made sure his son got more work in.

“My dad used to deliver the sand for maintenance and gravel for the parking lot in exchange for me to hit balls,” Fowler told Golfweek.

RORY MCLLROY SAYS HE WOULD RETIRE IF LIV WAS THE ‘LAST PLACE TO PLAY GOLF ON EARTH’

The driving range opened in 1992, just four years after Fowler was born. Now, thanks to him, it’s not closing its doors any time soon.

“I always wanted the range to be around and it to be open for the next generation,” he said. “I wanted kids to have the same opportunity as me if they were interested.”

Fowler once said during one of his high school tournaments that he wanted to buy the range.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fowler has earned over $55 million in PGA winnings, but still awaits a major championship. He will have a shot at his first next week at The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool.