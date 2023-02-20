Ricky Stenhouse Jr wins Daytona 500, holds off NASCAR champ Joey Logano

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won the Daytona 500 on Sunday to start the 2023 NASCAR season.

Stenhouse held off Joey Logano on the final lap of overtime as a wreck involving Kyle Larson and several other drivers caused the caution flag to come out. Once the caution came out, Stenhouse was the leader and Logano finished in second.

Stenhouse is the 42nd different driver to win “The Great American Race.”

Brad Keselowski scored the Stage 1 win as he fended off a charging Ryan Preece and Ross Chastain narrowly topped pole-sitter Alex Bowman for the win in Stage 2.

