Riley Gaines says SFSU’s decision to suspend hostage probe sets ‘terrible precedent’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Riley Gaines on Thursday spoke at length about the San Francisco State University Police Department’s suspension of its investigation into her hostage incident and assault last year.

Gaines, an OutKick contributor and host of the “Gaines for Girls” podcast, appeared on “Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich” and said the result of the investigation sets a bad precedent.

“So it seems, which I would say is absolutely disgusting,” Gaines told Dan Dakich. “I would say it’s disgraceful. I would say that it sets a terrible precedent.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Not just for conservative speakers on college campuses, which of course is the setting where I was attacked. No, this sets a terrible precedent for every single person, every single human.”

Gaines recalled the incident as “incredibly disorienting.” She said her message has always been simple.

“I’m merely saying that men and women are different, that there are two sexes, that you can’t change your sex, and that each sex is deserving of equal opportunity, privacy and safety,” she said.

She recalled the protesters rushing her in the classroom.

“In that moment, actually in those hours, because they held me for ransom for four hours, in those hours I feared for my life, truthfully,” she said.

The San Francisco State University Police Department didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment on Thursday.

RILEY GAINES HOSTAGE FOR RANSOM, ASSAULT INVESTIGATION ‘SUSPENDED’ BY SFSU POLICE WITH NO CHARGES

The former NCAA star swimmer told Fox News Digital on Wednesday that she followed up with the San Francisco State University Police Department last month on its investigation into the incident “where I was held hostage.”

In a reply email dated Feb. 2, an officer replied, “After a thorough investigation, the alleged charges in this case are unfounded and have been suspended pending further lead[s].”

The officer said the department sent emails to Gaines in June and July of last year “for a case follow up,” which they claim “went unanswered.”

The officer then requested “any photos and/or videos you may have in your possession as well as the contact information for anyone who was present that may have digital evidence.”

The officer added, “Please do so and the case may be further investigated.”

Gaines told Fox News Digital on Wednesday she met with campus police and gave them an official statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The former Kentucky swimmer, who is director of the Riley Gaines Center at the Leadership Institute, said one of the officers present during the incident sent the email notifying her that the investigation had been suspended.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.