Riley Gaines says she took she/her pronoun ‘training’ in college

In recent years, the use of gender pronouns has become a controversial topic, and now there are apparently classes for how to use them properly.

Riley Gaines said she had to take a she/her pronoun “training” during her senior year at Kentucky, the same year she faced transgender national champion swimmer Lia Thomas.

“Senior in college. Twenty-one years old,” Gaines said on Joe Rogan’s podcast, seemingly still stunned from the ordeal.

Gaines said the school hired an “outside professional,” a term she used with air quotes.

“What in the world? How can you be an outside professional?” she asked rhetorically.

The professional “sat us down and taught us how to use she/her pronouns.”

Rogan could hardly hold it in.

“They taught you, an actual she/her, how to use she/her pronouns?” he replied.

Gaines gave a behind-the-scenes look at the “training.”

“We had to go through these interview questions. They threw a question at us. If we didn’t answer their fake interview question to their standard, we had to go through it again,” she said.

Rogan called it “indoctrination.”

Gaines also said Thomas’ teammates and parents sent a letter to the school describing their discomfort of seeing male genitalia in a female locker room.

“I kid you not,” Gaines added, “the university responded back, ‘If you as women feel uncomfortable seeing male genitalia, here are some counseling resources that you should seek in an attempt to re-educate yourselves.’”

Rogan and Gaines both joked that the swimmers had been seeing a “shenis” in the locker room. Gaines used the phrase “queenis penis.”

Gaines decided to become an advocate for fairness in women’s sports shortly after competing against Thomas in the 2022 national championships.

