Riley Gaines shares strong message to all men ahead of Election Day: ‘Donald Trump took a bullet for you’

With Election Day on Tuesday, former NCAA swimmer and OutKick contributor Riley Gaines has a message for a specific demographic of voters this year.

Gaines posted a video to social media calling on all men to vote for Donald Trump in this presidential election, and she explained why.

But first, she threw a dig at Keith Olbermann, the sports and political commenter, who has been feuding with Gaines for quite some time on social media.

“This is a message to all the men, so if you’re not a man, just keep scrolling,” Gaines began. “All right, now that Keith Olbermann is gone, men, what are you doing?”

Gaines then had a jab for Gov. Tim Walz, Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, over a football reference he made.

“All right, I’ll give you a football analogy. It’s the final quarter and it’s time we run a mean pick-six. Oh sorry, that was a Tim Walz football analogy,” Gaines said sarcastically.

After throwing shade, Gaines got down to the real message for the men who follow her on social media.

“But for real, men, Donald Trump took a bullet for you,” she said. “The least you could do is vote for the man. Vote like your country was taken from you, because it was. We need you men to go out and vote to make America affordable again, to make America safe again, to make America healthy again. To make America great again.

“They can call you a Nazi, they can call you deplorable, they can call you garbage. But don’t give them the pleasure of calling you the beta man who didn’t get out and vote.”

Gaines has been a strong supporter of Trump in this election year, which included speaking at a rally and going after those who oppose him, including billionaire Mark Cuban, the former owner of the Dallas Mavericks.

Gaines recently reacted to Cuban’s comments about Trump, saying he has never been around “intelligenet” and “strong” women. Cuban got tons of flak for those comments, including from Gaines, who ripped him in a separate video this past week.

“Mark Cuban, you would not know a strong and intelligent female if she slapped you across the face. You’re such a beta, you might actually kind of like that,” Gaines said. “If you are a woman and a Trump supporter, then to Mark Cuban, you are stupid and weak.”

Gaines’ popularity on social media has skyrocketed since she’s been vocal about keeping transgender athletes out of women’s sports.

During her speech at Trump’s rally in Georgia, Gaines explained her experience having to share a locker room with a transgender competitor during her college days of swimming.

“I could share the grotesque details of what it was like being forced to undress, inches away from a 6-foot-4 man who watched us strip down to nothing, while he did the same, exposing his fully-intact naked male body,” Gaines said. “There are no words to describe the violation and the betrayal, the humiliation that we felt.”

Gaines is one of the main names on a lawsuit against the NCAA, where she and other female athletes accuse the collegiate governing body of violating their Title IX rights due to its policies on gender identity.

