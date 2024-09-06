Rob Gronkowski believes Chiefs can pull off history this season

Rob Gronkowski was on the New England Patriots teams that nearly won three consecutive Super Bowl titles; the only interruption was a stunning loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Kansas City Chiefs embarked on that journey on Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens. No team has been able to win three straight Super Bowl titles, and the last team to pull off two in a row was the Patriots in 2003 and 2004, before Gronk’s time.

Gronkowski, who recently partnered with Tostitos for commercials during the NFL season, told Fox News Digital in a recent interview it’s hard enough just to win one Super Bowl.

“You have a target on your back,” he said. “Everything has to fall in place in order for that to happen. The injuries have to stay low. Everyone has to stay healthy. Players have to be clicking. There has to not be any turmoil in the organization.”

The legendary NFL tight end said if any team could pull it off, it’s the Chiefs.

“Just to see the Chiefs two-peat is spectacular enough,” Gronkowski told Fox News Digital. “To see them do possibly three this year, I mean, they’re going to be the first ones to ever pull it off, if they can pull it off, and I think they have a legitimate chance because I feel like their team upgraded. They lost a couple guys, but I feel like on the offensive side of the ball, they got Patrick Mahomes more weapons. Are you kidding me?

“If you got Patrick Mahomes more weapons, you got the defense that’s still pretty solid, especially with Chris Jones on the defensive side of the ball holding it up as their leader, but giving Patrick Mahomes more weapons than he had last year, how can you not put them in contention of winning it all again? A three-peat is definitely possible.”

The Chiefs added Marquise Brown and Xavier Worthy to the offense in the offseason. On defense, a lot of eyes will be on the secondary to see how it does without L’Jarius Snead, who was traded to the Tennessee Titans.

Health is definitely going to be a factor for the team. A banged-up Chiefs team will unlikely pull off the same magic it has in recent years in close games. The next-man-up mentality will have to take over to fill the void should it come to that.

