Rob Gronkowski calls out Stefon, Trevon Diggs after cryptic post: ‘Just suck it up’

The Buffalo Bills have lost four of their last six games, and their most recent was a heartbreaker.

After the Bills had too many men on the field for a missed field goal as time expired, the Denver Broncos got a second chance and won on a walk-off kick.

The day after the loss, Buffalo fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

Right around the time the game ended, the Dallas Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs, the brother of Bills receiver Stefon, posted on X, formerly Twitter, that his brother “gotta get up outta there.”

Trevon posted the next morning that Josh Allen “didn’t start going off until bro got there.”

The dynamic between Diggs and Allen has been wonky in recent months, and a former NFL great can’t imagine why.

Rob Gronkowski says the Diggs brothers need to keep their mouths shut and “just suck it up.”

“It doesn’t make sense. You’re paid. You got an unbelievable contract. What’s the worries?” he said on “Up and Adams.”

“You’re the No. 1 wide receiver. Josh Allen looks to go to you every single time that he possibly can. You got your stats; they’re up there. It’s not like your stats will be better with another team. You were in the possibility of winning the last three years of contending for a Super Bowl. … I don’t know what the problem is with Stefon Diggs. I don’t know why his brother’s tweeting that out like that. I think there’s some serious beef behind it if his brother is tweeting that.

“Just suck it up. Why cause these problems?”

Diggs missed OTAs this season and has sometimes seemed unhappy on the sideline. Allen even insinuated over the summer the two had some problems to resolve.

Gronkowski thinks the receiver hasn’t been happy in Buffalo and thinks his time there may soon be coming to an end.

“There’s been smoke, there’s been fire for the last two years about Stefon Diggs, and I don’t think he’s gonna be there after this year with the Buffalo Bills,”

Diggs has 73 receptions for 868 yards and seven touchdowns in 10 games this season.