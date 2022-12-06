Rob Gronkowski fulfills goal on football field in retirement

Rob Gronkowski finally got his chance to kick a field goal – even though it was on a Pop Warner field.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end was spotted on a football field in Florida taking a shot at kicking a field goal, and at least one attempt caught on camera went through the uprights.

According to TMZ Sports, Gronkowski and Mojo Muhtadi were in the area to attend a Pop Warner game at Camping World Stadium over the weekend and also spoke to a youth football team at their practice.

Gronkowski retired from the NFL after the 2021 season with the Buccaneers. Back in January, he told Fox News Digital he would’ve wanted to accomplish two things on the football field before he retired.

“I definitely always wanted to throw a touchdown pass, no doubt about that. That would be legendary. You know, if I play again, to be able to throw a touchdown pass. That’s given me an idea that if I do play, I definitely got to try and get that. You know, coach, come on, let’s do a reverse and I throw a pass,” he told Fox News.

“That would be really cool, but one thing that I would really actually love to try more than that, hands down, is just kick an extra point, kick a field goal. I think that’s harder than even throwing a touchdown pass. But kick a field goal – that would be fun, it’d be entertaining. And no matter how bad or how good I do, I feel like it would be well worth it.”

At least a camera was around to capture the moment.

Gronkowski retired officially in June, and it appears he’s waved off attempts from NFL teams to bring him back to the field.

He told Fox News Digital in September he’s just been trying to stay active.

“It’s been going good,” he said. “I play a lot of basketball. I work out. I like to stay active. Every once in a while, have a party here and there just to keep some fun going.”