Rob Gronkowski ‘glad’ Lawrence Taylor denied Abdul Carter’s Giants jersey request

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rob Gronkowski was left perplexed when he heard that New York Giants draft pick Abdul Carter had asked Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor to let him wear the iconic No. 56.

Carter was the No. 3 overall pick of the NFL Draft and speculation began to surface over which number the former Penn State standout would wear. Carter asked Taylor to wear No. 56 and Phil Simms to wear No. 11. He received neither.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Gronkowski reacted on his podcast with Julian Edelman.

“Was he serious, asking for LT’s number? Yeah, you were a high draft pick, but LT is an absolute legend,” the New England Patriots legend said on the “Dudes on Dudes” podcast. “The best to do it, one of the best defenders of all time, and let me tell you brother, like, you gotta prove yourself. That’s crazy just asking for LT’s number, and I’m glad that LT shut him down like that.”

Edelman asked Gronkowski what Bill Belichick would tell Carter if he asked to wear No. 56. Belichick was the Giants’ defensive coordinator when Taylor was creating havoc for opposing offenses.

Gronkowski launched into an epic Belichick impression.

NFL GREAT WARREN MOON OFFERS ADVICE TO SHEDEUR SANDERS AS HE KICKS OFF PRO CAREER WITH BROWNS

“’Nope, no buddy. There’s one LT and you’re not LT. You’re not even close to being LT. So, how about you just get the f— out of my office and get in your playbook because you haven’t done s— yet. And now, you get No. 62 for just being an a—hole,’” Gronkowski said.

After striking out on Taylor and Simms’ jersey numbers, Carter made clear that just having his name on the back of a Giants jersey is good enough for him.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last season, the team un-retired Ray Flaherty’s No. 1 for wide receiver Malik Nabers, who wore No. 9 throughout college. Flaherty’s number retirement was the first in professional football history. Flaherty’s family gave the Giants permission to un-retire the number for Nabers, who wore it well. Nabers, as a rookie, set the franchise record for most receptions in a season, with 109.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.