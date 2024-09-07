Rob Gronkowski talks Kelce brothers’ podcast deal before start of NFL season

Travis and Jason Kelce’s uber-popular podcast reached “New Heights” before the start of the football season.

The Kelce brothers podcast agreed to a three-year deal with Amazon’s Wondery worth more than $100 million, according to multiple reports. The podcast studio is reportedly set to have global distribution rights to the show and an exclusive ad-sales representation deal.

The deal came on the heels of Travis Kelce’s contract extension that made him the highest-paid tight end in football and Jason Kelce’s retirement from the league after spending his entire career with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Anyone who received a deal like Travis Kelce received for podcasting may have quit the dangerous game they play that causes severe injuries from the head down.

Rob Gronkowski, who has had his share of injuries during his career, told Fox News Digital if you love the game, you’re in it until you cannot go anymore.

“It’s unbelievable what Travis Kelce has done off the field and on the field there’s no doubt about that,” Gronkowski said. “Him and his brother are absolutely destroying it in the podcast came. I’ve been on the show, ‘New Heights,’ at the very beginning. They are great together. They’re a great duo. They know how to bounce off each other.

“It was no surprise to see them have that big deal. But if you love the game of football, there’s going to be nothing that stops you from the game.”

Kelce started the 12th season of his career on Thursday night when the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Baltimore Ravens.

