Rob Gronkowski will sing national anthem at upcoming bowl game

NFL legend Rob Gronkowski is known for spiking the football after scoring touchdowns and for winning Super Bowls.

He’ll be known for his singing voice soon.

The four-time Super Bowl champion will host the Starco Brands LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk Saturday, and Gronkowski says he’ll be singing the national anthem.

“I’m singing the national anthem,” Gronkowski told TMZ Sports in a recent interview.

Gronkowski won’t be singing alone. He’ll be joined by the New Directions Veterans Choir, a group “comprised primarily of men and women who have served proudly in the United States military.”

“They’re going to be there with me,” Gronkowski added. “So, it’s kind of like I’m the quarterback and I have the best offensive line in front of me. So, they can make me look good because I sang the national anthem before the committee, and they all looked at each other, and Julian Edelman was there as well. And Julian looked at me as well and goes, ‘I need 10 more shots for you to go on, so I can keep listening.’

“So, they’re going to make me look good” he added. “I got to keep practicing. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

The Starco Brands LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk, which was previously named the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, will feature a matchup between UCLA and Boise State Saturday.

SoFi Stadium and Gronkowski entered into a multi-year agreement in October.

“Football has brought me so many incredible opportunities, and I’m thrilled to return to college football as the host of my very own bowl game,” Gronkowski said in a press release. “We are going to light up college football bowl season. This game is going to be epic, so I better see everyone at the LA Bowl Hosted by Gronk at SoFi Stadium on Dec. 16.”

Gronkowski retired for the second time after the conclusion of the 2021 season after spending 11 years in the NFL.

He spent his first nine NFL seasons with Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, winning three Super Bowls.

He joined Brady with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, winning his fourth Super Bowl with Brady.