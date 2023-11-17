Robert Griffin III says he could take Browns to Super Bowl: ‘They need to hit my line’

The Cleveland Browns are in trouble with quarterback Deshaun Watson out for the season.

The quarterback broke a bone in his throwing shoulder Sunday during the team’s win over the Baltimore Ravens, the team said Wednesday.

He also has a high ankle sprain.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson will start for Cleveland this weekend, and P.J. Walker got time under center when Watson was hurt earlier this season.

Those aren’t names Browns fans are exactly excited about, so a retired NFL quarterback had a suggestion.

Robert Griffin III, now an analyst on ESPN, says he’s ready to suit up in Cleveland.

“The Browns should start me as quarterback,” he said on his podcast, via CBS Sports.

“One, at 33 years old, I understand the game better than I ever have in my entire career. I know how to slide, and I know when to slide. That was a huge issue in my eight years in the NFL. But I’ve learned. I’ve learned from my mistakes, and I’m ready to showcase that I can get it done.

“I can go out there and manage a game for the Cleveland Browns and help them go on a Super Bowl run that they want to go on.

“I train every week like an NFL football player, so I can be ready for moments just like this. So, they need to hit my line.

“I learned six offenses in eight years in the NFL. … Learning a new offense has never been a problem for me. I can help DTR with his decision-making, when to make certain plays and truly to understand what he has to do as a quarterback with a defense like that on the other side of the football.”

RG3 was the second overall pick in 2012 out of Baylor by Washington but has not played since 2020.

He was the Offensive Rookie of the Year but lost his starting job in 2015. He played in 56 NFL games, but half were in his first two seasons.

Cleveland is 6-3 and faces the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have an identical record, this weekend.

