Rockies baserunner easily swipes home plate after epic Pirates blunder during blowout loss

The Pittsburgh Pirates had a forgettable game during their weekend series against the Colorado Rockies.

While losing a game by 12 runs on Saturday is painful enough, making a huge blunder that allows the opposing team to steal home plate essentially acts as salt in the wound.

The Rockies were already leading by four runs in the fifth inning when Colorado infielder Ryan McMahon jogged to home plate after the Pirates got caught off guard.

McMahon was standing at third base when Pirates hurler Jared Jones threw a pitch to the opposing batter. After the umpire called a ball, Pittsburgh catcher Yasmani Grandal threw the ball back toward Jones.

But Grandal’s throw was considerably nonchalant.

“Yasmani Grandal lollipoped it back and Ryan Mchmahon with the high baseball IQ… he’d been eye balling that,” the game’s announcer said.

McMahon decided to take advantage of the Pirates’ momentary lapse and easily swiped home plate. By the time Jones noticed McMahon was jogging home, he did not even have time to throw the ball back to Grandal to allow the catcher to attempt to apply the tag.

Jones was visibly frustrated by the moment and ended up granting the batter a walk. Pirates manager Derek Shelton then emerged from the dugout and took Jones out of the game.

Colorado cruised to a 16-4 victory.

The Pirates bounced back on Sunday and celebrated an 8-2 win.

