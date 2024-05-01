Rockies make dreadful history in epic collapse against Marlins

The Colorado Rockies are among the worst teams in baseball, and the team hit a new low on Tuesday night in the team’s 7-6 loss to the Miami Marlins – another club having an abysmal season.

The Rockies became the first team since 1900 to trail in each of its first 29 games. The mark broke a tie with the St. Louis Browns, who initially set the record in 1910 when they trailed in their first 28 games.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Unfortunately for the Rockies, the mark was also set in the final inning. Colorado was not behind until the final pitch.

“That was a tough one … we shot ourselves in the foot,” Rockies manager Bud Black said, via The Denver Post.

Marlins outfielder Dane Myers hit the game-winning single in the 10th inning to give Miami the win.

“For anybody that says that they don’t care, they don’t fight, they don’t work, that kind of proves everyone wrong,” Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said after the game as Miami moved to 7-24. “The results are the results. I get it. But it’s not for a lack of want or a lack of caring. Those guys really care. They want to win and they’re prepared to win every day.”

PUNCHES THROWN IN BENCHES-CLEARING MELEE BETWEEN BREWERS, RAYS

Colorado had a 5-0 lead in the first inning, and Ryan Feltner was trying to finish the complete game in the ninth. However, he allowed a leadoff single to Vidal Bruján, hit Christian Bethancourt with a pitch and then gave up an RBI double to Luis Arraez.

Justin Lawrence relieved Feltner but allowed a walk to Bryan De La Cruz. Myers then delivered a two-run single, and Jesus Sanchez was hit by a pitch. Emmanuel Rivera then hit a sacrifice fly to drive in another run.

Miami’s five-run ninth tied the game.

“It’ll take me a while to think about my performance,” Feltner said. “Right now, I just feel like I let the team down. I got to finish that ninth inning out. Never been in a position like that before, and I’m hungry to get back there to the ninth and finish out next time.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The silver lining for the Rockies was Jordan Beck’s debut. He went 2-for-4 on the night and singled in his first at-bat.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.