Rockies make unfortunate history with 50th loss of season

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Colorado Rockies made awful history on Sunday with a 5-3 loss to the New York Mets.

With the defeat, the Rockies fell to 9-50 on the season. Colorado became the first team in MLB to hit 50 losses this season and entered a league of its own when it comes to baseball futility.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Rockies have the worst record in 59 games of any major league team in modern baseball (since 1901). The team has been swept 10 times in 20 series, tied for the most sweeps through 20 series with the 1962 Mets, the 1970 Milwaukee Brewers and the 1994 Oakland Athletics.

USA Today noted the Rockies have played the most games without earning their 10th win, with only four teams in the sport’s history having played 55 games or more games before winning at least 10. Those teams include the 1985 Louisville Colonels, 1886 Washington Nationals, 1899 Cleveland Spiders and the 1904 Washington Senators.

The Mets won Sunday’s game, 5-3, behind Pete Alonso’s three-run home run and Francisco Lindor’s go-ahead homer. Juan Soto also added a dinger to his stat sheet.

ORIOLES’ COBY MAYO CRITICIZED FOR BASERUNNING TACTIC, BENCHES CLEAR IN BALTIMORE

The team regained sole possession of first place in the National League East. The team has won the last 26 games in which Lindor has homered. It’s the second-longest streak of its kind since the Brooklyn Dodgers’ 29 consecutive wins when Carl Furillo hit a home run from 1951 to 1953.

The Rockies’ season isn’t getting any easier after already firing Bud Black in May. The team continues its road trip on Monday against the Miami Marlins.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The team welcomes the Mets and San Francisco Giants to town once the club returns to Denver.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.