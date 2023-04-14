Rockies mascot tackled by fan during game; Denver police launch investigation

Denver police have opened an investigation after the Colorado Rockies‘ mascot was tackled by a fan.

The dinosaur mascot named Dinger was tackled on Monday in Colorado’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals while dancing on top of the home team’s dugout.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

After the fan attacked, a mascot handler quickly intervened.

The fan, however, was not detained or identified right away – his face isn’t seen clearly in the video – but police released a photo of the suspect on Thursday.

Police said the person in the mascot costume was injured, and the suspect is wanted for simple assault.

ROYALS’ BOBBY WITT JR HITS FOUL BALL, CAUGHT BY FATHER

Dinger has been the team’s mascot since 1994, one year after the franchise began to play.

The mascot was involved in a controversy in 2021 when a fan was shouting his name, but people thought the fan was shouting the n-word instead.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Rockies won the game on Monday, 7-4.