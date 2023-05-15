Rockies’ Ryan Feltner hospitalized after getting hit in head by 92.7 mph line driver

Colorado Rockies pitcher Ryan Feltner was hospitalized after he took a line drive to the head in the second inning of Saturday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies

The Phillies were leading 4-0 when Nick Castellanos hit a comebacker to the mound and hit the pitcher in the head at 92.7 mph. The ball deflected off Feltner’s head and toward first baseman C.J. Cron. Castellanos reached base safely.

Feltner was crouched on his knees as he tried to battle through the pain. He didn’t appear to lose consciousness and Rockies trainers rushed out to the field to help him. He walked off the field with the assistance of staff members.

“He’s under observation at a local hospital,” Rockies manager Bud Black said after the game. “He’s undergoing a litany of exams and tests. We’ll know more in the morning.”

Philadelphia won the game 7-4.

“There was a part of me that wanted to go to the mound, but I guess the baseball player takes over and you run to first,” Castellanos said of the incident. “As soon as I touched first I turned around and was really hoping what just happened didn’t happen.”

Feltner was a fourth-round draft pick of the Rockies in 2018. He made his debut in 2021 with two appearances. He made 20 appearances in 2022 and had a 5.83 ERA with 84 strikeouts.

So far in 2023, Feltner has a 5.86 ERA in eight appearances.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.