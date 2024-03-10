Roger Clemens, Roy Oswalt make Savannah Bananas debut in Houston

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Former MLB stars Roger Clemens and Roy Oswalt returned to the mound on Saturday night to pitch for the Savannah Bananas in Houston.

The Bananas faced the Party Animals as part of their 2024 Banana Ball World Tour at Minute Maid Park.

Clemens, 61, made his appearance in the second inning with two outs and donned a bright yellow jersey. He received a thunderous ovation. But it wasn’t a fantastic outing for “The Rocket.” He did at one point handle a comebacker to the mound and tossed it to first base to end the inning.

However, he gave up a two-run single to start the outing. Then, he allowed a two-run home run to Jason Swan. He allowed five runs in his appearance.

Clemens wasn’t the only surprise the Bananas had for the Houston fans.

Oswalt came into the game in the sixth inning. He pitched one-third of an inning and allowed one run on three hits.

Clemens and Oswalt, 46, both pitched for the Houston Astros during their careers. Clemens from 2004 to 2006 and Oswalt from 2001 to the middle of the 2010 season. Oswalt was an All-Star three times for Houston and Clemens was an All-Star twice.

Clemens won the Cy Young in 2005 with a 1.87 ERA and 185 strikeouts.

Savannah continues its world tour later in the week in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and then to Gwinnett County, Georgia, next week before returning home to Historic Grayson Stadium.

