Roger Goodell suggests resolution on NFL participation in 2028 Olympics could come soon

A decision regarding NFL players’ participation in the Olympic Games in 2028 could come in the next couple of months, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Tuesday.

Speaking at the NFL’s annual spring meeting Tuesday, Goodell said interest in competing in the Summer Olympics has been a hot topic in the league, adding a resolution on the issue could come soon.

“Well, I’ve heard directly from a lot of players who want to participate and represent their country, whether it’s the United States or a country that they came from,” he said. “I think that’s something that we’ll continue to discuss with, not just the union, but also the clubs. I think both of those are things that we’ll probably resolve sometime in the next 60 days.”

Flag football will debut as an Olympic sport in Los Angeles in 2028. Interest from NFL players was almost immediate after first being announced in 2023. Since then, interest in the sport has picked up across the country, with both a women’s and men’s tournament to be played at the Games.

“I do think the Olympics [are] a critical moment for us in the flag development on a global basis,” Goodell added Tuesday.

“Listen, the Olympics are the pinnacle of international sport, and for us to be able to participate in that — to have both men’s and women’s flag teams participating from around the world — is a significant moment for us.”

The 2028 Games will include four other new sports — baseball/softball, cricket, lacrosse and squash.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.