Romanian gymnast blames officials over Paris Olympics bronze medal controversy

Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu broke her silence on Sunday after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) ordered American Jordan Chiles to return her bronze medal.

Barbosu could be awarded the bronze medal amid the controversy that followed the floor exercise final at the Paris Olympics last week. The Center for Arbitration of Sport ruled that the U.S. inquiry into Chiles’ score was past the one-minute deadline and ruled that her score of 13.666 be reinstated, which would drop her to fifth in the rankings – even behind Romanian Sabrina Mancea-Voinea.

Barbosu’s message came after the IOC’s determination but before the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee planned to file an appeal and USA Gymnastics said they have evidence that the inquiry came to the judges within the time frame twice. Barbosu blamed officials for the drama.

“Sabrina, Jordan, my thoughts are with you. I know what you are feeling because I’ve been through the same. But I know you’ll come back stronger,” she wrote in a post on Instagram. “I hope from deep of my heart that at the next Olympics, all three of us will share the same podium. That is my true dream.

“The situation would not have existed if the persons in charge had respected the regulation. We, as athletes, are not to be blamed, and the hate directed to us is painful. I wanted to end this edition of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 in the spirit of Olympism, the true value of the world.”

USA Gymnastics said later Sunday it has video evidence showing that the inquiry was on time.

Chiles has not made any comment since learning of the CAS ruling, which led to her taking a social media break.

Meanwhile, Mancea-Voinea, Barbosu and Chiles have all taken criticism online over the whole ordeal.

Romanian gymnastics legend Nadia Comaneci begged people across the world to stop attacking the gymnasts.

“To all the fans around the world please STOP attacking these young ladies… it is unacceptable and cruel,” she wrote on X.

