Ronda Rousey apologizes for reposting Sandy Hook conspiracy theory video 11 years ago

For Ronda Rousey, it is better late than never.

The former UFC fighter and WWE wrestler wrote a lengthy apology on X for re-posting a Sandy Hook conspiracy theory video on social media back in 2013, calling it “the single most regrettable decision of my life.”

“I can’t say how many times I’ve redrafted this apology over the last 11 years. How many times I’ve convinced myself it wasn’t the right time or that I’d be causing even more damage by giving it,” Rousey wrote.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I didn’t even believe it, but was so horrified at the truth that I was grasping for an alternative fiction to cling to instead. I quickly realized my mistake and took it down, but the damage was done. By some miracleit seemingly slipped under the media’s radar. I was never asked about it so I never spoke of it again, afraid that calling attention to it would have the opposite of the intended effect — it could increase the views of those conspiracy videos, and selfishly, inform even more people I was ignorant, self absorbed and tone deaf enough to share one in the first place.”

Rousey said that she wrote an apology for her memoir, but her publisher “begged me to take it out, saying it would overshadow everything else and do more harm than good.”

“I apologize that this came 11 years too late, but to those affected by the Sandy Hook massacre, from the bottom of my heart and depth of my soul,” she continued. “I am so so sorry for the hurt I caused. I can’t even begin to imagine the pain you’ve endured and words cannot describe how thoroughly remorseful and ashamed I am of myself for contributing to it.”

HULK HOGAN SUGGESTS HE IS WILLING TO ‘BODY-SLAM’ US VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS

Rousey then wrote a message for those who believe and/or spread such theories.

“And to anyone else that’s fallen down the black hole of bulls–t, it doesn’t make you edgy, or an independent thinker, you’re not doing your due diligence entertaining every possibility by digesting these conspiracies,” Rousey wrote. “They will only make you feel powerless, afraid, miserable and isolated. You’re doing nothing but hurting others and yourself. Regardless of how many bridges you’ve burned over it, stop digging yourself a deeper hole, don’t get wrapped up in the sunk cost fallacy, no matter how long you’ve gone down the wrong road, you should still turn back.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Twenty children and six adults were killed in the shooting on Dec. 14, 2012.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.