Ronda Rousey makes surprise Ring of Honor appearance

One day after Ronda Rousey showed up at Wrestling Revolver, she made a surprise appearance on Ring of Honor in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

Rousey appeared with tag-team partner Marina Shafir as the two faced off against Ring of Honor Women’s World Champion Athena and Billie Starkz. The four women met the night before at Wrestling Revolver – a match that ended in a disqualification as Athena hit Rousey with her belt.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Ring of Honor tapings occurred after All Elite Wrestling’s late Friday night show, Rampage, occurred. AEW’s Collision was moved to Friday night before Rampage because of the company’s pay-per-view on Saturday – Full Gear.

It’s unclear whether Rousey will sign with Ring of Honor, the sister company of All Elite Wrestling. Tony Khan owns both promotions.

Rousey has been on the independent circuit since she left WWE. On October 11, Rousey said she had retired from professional wrestling but came back to the squared circle more than two weeks later to team with Shafir at a Lucha VaVoom event.

WWE STAR MONTEZ FORD SPEAKS GLOWINGLY OF LEGENDARY BOBBY LASHLEY, LEANING ON HIM IN UNCERTAIN TIMES

Then, her debut at Wrestling Revolver was announced.

It is unclear whether Rousey will keep the budding rivalry with Athena going. All Elite Wrestling is in Los Angeles this weekend for their Full Gear pay-per-view. Khan teased that AEW had “agreed to terms with one of the world’s best wrestlers,” and they will be at Full Gear to sign the contract.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rumors have swirled around All Elite Wrestling’s massive signing. Will Ospreay, one of the top superstars around the world, who currently performs in New Japan Pro Wrestling, is rumored to be the wrestler set to sign with AEW.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.