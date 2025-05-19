Rookie Indy 500 driver Robert Shwartzman celebrates historic pole win

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A rookie driver celebrated an unlikely pole victory for the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday.

While Team Penske was disqualified before the final two rounds of qualifying, Robert Shwartzman won the pole.

The 25-year-old was driving for PREMA Racing and became the first Indy 500 rookie to qualify for the pole since 1983. Shwartzman, who has dual nationality in Israel and Russia, initially raced under the Russian flag. He currently competes under the Israeli flag, which makes the Tel Aviv native the first driver from Israel to make “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

Until Shwartzman’s win, Teo Fabi was the last rookie to qualify for the Indy 500 pole. Coincidentally, he was an Italian — just like Prema, which was also founded in 1983. Prema is established in Europe and races in the Formula 2 series. It made its IndyCar debut this season.

Prema is the first team making its debut in the Indy 500 to land on the pole since Mayer Motor Racing put Tom Sneva there in 1984.

The event also marked Shwartzman’s racing debut on an oval. He said the victory felt like a dream.

“Honestly it feels like I’m dreaming. I just had it in my dreams when I was going how would it feel to do such a good job in quali,” he said. “It’s the Indy 500. It’s the main race of the year. Honestly it feels unbelievable.”

Shwartzman had been pursuing a career in Formula 1 and was part of the Ferrari development program as well as its reserve driver from 2021 until the end of last season. Prema then nabbed him for its two-car team.

The pole was first wide open for the taking when Team Penske was disqualified from qualifying for an illegal modification on the cars of two-time defending Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden and Will Power. Then, Scott McLaughlin destroyed his car in a Sunday morning crash during practice.

The three Penske drivers all started on the front row last year, but will be 10th, 11th and 12th in the fourth row together next weekend.

