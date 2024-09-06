Roquan Smith takes exception to Chiefs player who pushed him on sideline after play: ‘Better watch himself’

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith had a warning postgame for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Peyton Hendershot after a confrontation on the sideline Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

During the Ravens’ loss to the Chiefs to kick off the new NFL season, there was a moment early in the fourth quarter where Kansas City’s star quarterback Patrick Mahomes was scrambling to pick up a first down.

After doing so, it appeared Smith pushed Mahomes late, and the quarterback went sprawling to the turf, which led the home crowd to start going ballistic thinking a penalty should’ve been called.

However, the yellow hankies stayed in the referee’s pockets. Smith, who was waving his hands at the moment to signal it shouldn’t be a personal foul, said Mahomes tried to sell it as a penalty.

“Oh, he flopped. Yeah, he flopped,” Smith told reporters post-game. “That’s why the referees didn’t call it – it was a great no-call by the ref.”

But as Smith was waving for the no-call, Hendershot, who was in street clothes as an inactive player for the Chiefs during the game, was seen taking exception to Smith’s actions on his quarterback.

The broadcast showed a moment where Hendershot appeared to shove Smith, and the linebacker confirmed it after the game with a message as well.

“But, whoever [number] 88 is, I don’t know who he is, but he better watch himself,” Smith said. “He did a little slick push.”

Reporters quickly questioned Smith again to confirm what happened, as he also seemed to turn around after Hendershot pushed him on the Chiefs’ sideline, leading to a scrum before the tension dissipated.

“Whoever No. 88 is, I have no idea who he is, but I’ll see him when I see him,” Smith concluded before taking another question.

The Chiefs would go on to score on that drive, as rookie Xavier Worthy picked up his second career touchdown on just his third touch of the football in his NFL debut, a 35-yard score due to blown coverage.

Smith’s personal stat line was a solid one, as he led the Ravens in tackles with seven (four solo), while picking off Mahomes late in the first half as well. He did, however, have a horse collar tackle on his first action of the regular season when trying to take down Rashee Rice.

The Ravens ultimately fell to the Chiefs, the reigning Super Bowl champions, in tragic fashion as it appeared they had a chance to tie, or even win, the game after tight end Isaiah Likely caught what looked to be a touchdown on the final play of regulation. However, Likely’s toe was an inch out of bounds.

Since these are not division foes, the Ravens won’t be seeing the Chiefs again until a potential playoff matchup like they had in the AFC Championship Game earlier this year.

If and when that does happen, Smith was very clear that he’ll be seeing Hendershot after having problems with his actions in Week 1.

