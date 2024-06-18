Rory McIlroy breaks silence after crushing loss at US Open, stepping away from golf to ‘process everything’

Rory McIlroy was seen storming out of Pinehurst No. 2 on Sunday night after losing the U.S. Open by one stroke to Bryson DeChambeau, which came after the Irishman bogeyed three of his final four holes to leave the door open for the LIV Golfer.

But McIlroy broke his silence on Monday night with a post on social media that said he would be taking a short break from golf to regroup before attempting to snap his major tournament drought, which he was so close to doing in North Carolina before his putter betrayed him down the stretch.

“Yesterday was a tough day, probably the toughest I’ve had in my nearly 17 years as a professional golfer,” McIlroy’s statement on X began.

“Firstly, I’d like to congratulate Bryson. He is a worthy champion and exactly what professional golf needs right now. I think we can all agree on that.

“As I reflect on my week, I’ll rue a few things over the course of the tournament, mostly the 2 missed putts on 16 and 18 on the final day. But, as I always try to do, I’ll look at the positives of the week that far outweigh the negatives. As I said at the start of the tournament, I feel closer to winning my next major championship than I ever have. The one word that I would describe my career as is resilient. I’ve shown my resilience over and over again in the last 17 years and I will again.”

McIlroy pulled out of next week’s PGA Tour event, the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, and that wasn’t all. He also won’t see the field for the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club and the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Illinois.

Instead, he will return to golf overseas, starting with the Genesis Scottish Open, where he is the reigning champion, before the season’s final major championship, The Open at Royal Troon, kicks off in mid-July.

“I’m going to take a few weeks away from the game to process everything and build myself back up for my defense of the Genesis Scottish Open and The Open at Royal Troon,” he wrote.

McIlroy ended the statement by writing, “See you in Scotland” with a peace sign emoji.

There were mixed reactions on how McIlroy handled the defeat that occurred at the 124th U.S. Open. At one end of the spectrum, the sympathy felt for him having not won a major title in a decade despite being one of the best players in the world was tough to watch, especially those putts on 16 and 18 where he was within 5 feet and missed for par.

If McIlroy drained his short putt on 18, it would’ve led to the first aggregate playoff in U.S. Open history, as DeChambeau made a miraculous bunker shot to set up his par putt that won him the tournament at 6-under.

McIlroy was seen dejected in the clubhouse when DeChambeau hit the putt, as he quickly walked out with his head down. The other side of the argument is McIlroy should’ve shown better sportsmanship by congratulating DeChambeau in person instead of declining an interview with reporters and quickly leaving the course.

The emotions at the moment were clearly there for McIlroy, as he’s seen many ups and downs over his career, but he considers that defeat at Pinehurst as the toughest of his career.

McIlroy is hoping his hiatus from the game will recenter his focus heading into the European stretch of the season, where he should once again be a favorite to win The Open. It’s the last major he was able to call his in 2014.

