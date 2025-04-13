Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau paired in Masters’ final round after brilliant third round

The 89th edition of the Masters is in for a thriller Sunday.

Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau are in the final pairing, and golf fans will remember how these two are connected after the 2024 U.S. Open.

DeChambeau won the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2, while McIlroy had an epic meltdown with the putter late in the round to throw away his potential title.

This time, McIlroy posted yet another 6-under round at Augusta National Saturday after surging up the leaderboard Friday.

McIlroy put his disappointing first round, when he finished at even par after two double bogeys on the second nine, in the rearview mirror after posting a 66 in his second round. Then, he got off to a hot start, going birdie, eagle, birdie to quickly take the lead.

It was a lead he didn’t relinquish even after faltering on holes eight and 10, putting a bogey on the scorecard to move back down to 9-under.

However, McIlroy got those shots back with a birdie on No. 13 and No. 15, which ruined his first round after he hit a chip into the water. He buried another eagle to get him to 12-under.

RORY MCILROY CHIPS IN EAGLE, BRYSON DECHAMBEAU SINKS DEEP BIRDIE TO START MASTERS THIRD ROUND WITH FIREWORKS

So, McIlroy, who needs a green jacket to accomplish a career Grand Slam after winning every other major on the PGA Tour, has a chance Sunday to finally get it, while also winning the elusive fifth major of his career.

DeChambeau will be paired with McIlroy and is searching for his own first Masters win. DeChambeau ended his third round in style with a long, winding birdie putt on the 18th hole to finish with a 69 on the day and 10-under for the tournament.

He recorded three birdies in his final four holes, and the LIV Golf star let out a roar with fans around the 18th green.

Buckle up, folks, because Sunday at Augusta is bound to have some fireworks like we saw Saturday.

Former champ surges; Rose starts to wilt

While all eyes are on McIlroy and DeChambeau after the third round Saturday, Zach Johnson, the 2007 Masters champion, flew up the leaderboard after posting a 66 before the two golfers even teed off.

Johnson is now tied for 10th heading into Sunday at 4-under for the tournament.

Rose, the Masters’ leader after the first two rounds, was paired with DeChambeau on Saturday, hoping to hold on to that lead heading into the final round.

But it was a battle from the get-go. Rose had to scramble to save pars, and it ultimately caught up to him. He posted five bogeys and two birdies to finish 3-over on the day.

Rose is now tied in sixth at 5-under, and he will need to look more like he did on Thursday, when he posted a 65 in the opening round, to get a chance at walking through Butler Cabin for a green jacket fitting.

Masters Leaderboard

Here is the Masters leaderboard heading into the final round Sunday:

1. Rory McIlroy: -12

2. Bryson DeChambeau: -10

3. Corey Conners: -8

T4. Patrick Reed: -6

T4. Ludvig Åberg: -6

T6. Jason Day: -5

T6. Scottie Scheffler: -5

T6. Shane Lowry: -5

T6. Justin Rose: -5

T10. Zach Johnson: -4

T10. Nico Echavarria: -4

T10. Xander Schauffele: -4

T10. Sungjae Im: -4

