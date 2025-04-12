Rory McIlroy chips in eagle, Bryson DeChambeau sinks deep birdie to start Masters third round with fireworks

We’re in for quite the week at Augusta National Golf Club, as the third round of The Masters had fireworks on Saturday afternoon, courtesy of two stars battling for the green jacket.

Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau began the day at 6-under and 7-under, respectively, but those numbers quickly changed, thanks to some fantastic shots to begin their rounds.

McIlroy had gotten off to a birdie start with a perfect first hole. But a louder roar came when DeChambeau, in a group with Saturday’s leader Justin Rose, teed off right behind him.

DeChambeau’s approach shot hit the green, but it landed on the back with a long birdie putt ahead. With a downhill break, DeChambeau was likely trying to get it close for an easy par to start the round, but the line was too perfect, as was his speed.

DeChambeau and the group of patrons around the first green watched as his ball trickled down the slope and found the bottom of the cup to tie him with Rose at 8-under. DeChambeau let out a small fist pump, though he remained stoic in his demeanor, knowing 17 holes were ahead.

But McIlroy’s second hole sent patrons into a frenzy, as he took the lead, thanks to some soft hands around the second green.

An absolute monster drive carried the right fairway bunkers on Hole 2 that were about 330 yards out on the par-5 585-yarder. McIlroy set himself up for a potential eagle, but his approach went a bit too deep, which required a chip for his third shot.

It was a good look to get the ball close for a tap-in birdie to make his start even better, but he saw the line and executed the chip perfectly.

The ball bounced twice before checking up and working its way toward the hole, and it was the perfect line as it sank for a three and a quick 3-under swing to start his third round.

The crowd went wild as McIlroy took the sole lead, which he furthered even more with a birdie on No. 3.

It’s “Moving Day” at Augusta, with players trying their hardest to put themselves in position to hopefully capture the victory in this year’s first major. McIlroy and DeChambeau, winners of previous majors, have yet to collect their own green jackets, and they’re currently playing like potential champions.

At the time of this post, McIlroy is 5-under on the day, which gives him 11-under for the tournament. DeChambeau is three strokes behind him at 8-under, while Rose and Shane Lowry are tied third at 7-under.

