Rory McIlroy ends his media silence after ‘pretty average’ performance at US Open in first few rounds

Rory McIlroy has had a “pretty average” U.S. Open, the Irish golfer acknowledged.

McIlroy said his tie for 49th on the leaderboard after shooting 10-over par at Oakmont isn’t particularly noteworthy.

However, the fact that the star golfer even offered public comments turned some heads because it broke his recent trend of silence.

McIlroy, who won the U.S. Open in 2011, held his first post-round media session of the tournament after shooting a 4-over 74 in the third round Saturday.

He skipped talking to reporters after playing Thursday and Friday. McIlroy was asked Saturday if that was because of his frustration on the course.

“Not really,” the reigning Masters champion said. “It’s more a frustration with you guys.”

When asked to elaborate, he said, “Maybe not you guys, but maybe more — just the whole thing.”

Earning the coveted green jacket at Augusta National Golf Club gave McIlroy a career Grand Slam.

But following that up has been difficult. McIlroy has talked openly about needing to find motivation.

McIlroy’s driver was determined to be nonconforming before the PGA Championship. He was annoyed that the news leaked out and didn’t speak to the media after any of the four rounds at Quail Hollow. He spoke this week before the start of the U.S. Open but not after his first-round 74 or second-round 72.

At times, he didn’t need words to share his thoughts, such as when he flung a club on No. 12 Friday and smashed a tee marker a few holes later. Both outbursts came as he was playing the final 10 holes of the second round to make the cut.

“It’s funny. It’s much easier being on the cut line when you don’t really care if you’re here for the weekend or not,” McIlroy said. “I was sort of thinking, ‘Do I really want two more days here or not?’”

He also disputed the notion that avoiding the media is new for him.

“At Augusta, I skipped you guys on Thursday,” McIlroy said. “I’ve done it before. I’m just doing it a little more often.”

There are plenty of possibilities for what’s eating at McIlroy. His performance, the driver flap or maybe he’s just weary of the expectations that come with being one of the game’s top ambassadors. He has long had a reputation for accessibility, and he stood firmly with the PGA Tour when LIV Golf launched.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

