Rory McIlroy signed divorce papers during tournament he won: report

Rory McIlroy and his wife, Erica Stoll, filed for divorce earlier this month after seven years of marriage, and apparently, it helped him get a win.

Reports of the divorce spread during the week of the PGA Championship, but the papers were reportedly signed the week prior.

According to the Belfast Telegraph in McIlroy’s home country of Northern Ireland, the four-time major winner signed the divorce papers on May 9, the first day of the Wells Fargo Championship, which he won by five strokes. He digitally signed them just hours after shooting a four-under 68.

The outlet reports that a private investigator served the papers to Stoll at their home in Jupiter, Florida, the following Monday, less than 24 hours after McIlroy won at Quail Hollow.

McIlroy filed the papers through the same attorney who represented Tiger Woods during his divorce with Ein Nordegren.

McIlroy apparently wrote that the marriage was “”irretrievably broken” – he is looking to enforce the prenup they signed a month before their April 2017 wedding, and joint custody of their 3-year-old daughter.

Us Weekly said Stoll was “lonely” in their marriage, and the four-time major champion was “a hard person to be married to” due to his playing career.

The two “were living very different lives the last two years with him being on the road, and eventually she had a breaking point,” according to the outlet.

“She knew what she was getting into with his profession, but once they had (their daughter) Poppy, things really changed, and she had a new perspective. Erica was usually absent for most of his tournaments and was really focused on Poppy,” Us Weekly said.

McIlroy’s camp released a statement shortly after the filing, saying, it “stressed Rory’s desire to ensure this difficult time is as respectful and amicable as possible.”

They started dating in 2015 after the PGA Tour star and tennis star Caroline Wozniacki broke off their engagement in May 2014. Rory and Erica became engaged later in 2015 and married in April 2017. They share one child together.

Stoll is a former PGA of America employee. She was seen by his side at several tournaments, including last year’s Ryder Cup.

McIlroy will tee off in the Canadian Open on Thursday at 7:40 a.m. ET at Hamilton Golf and Country Club.

