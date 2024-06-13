Rory McIlroy spotted without wedding ring one day after withdrawing divorce petition

One day after he scrapped plans to divorce his wife, Rory McIlroy was spotted without his wedding ring during Wednesday’s practice round at the 2024 U.S. Open in North Carolina.

McIlroy said he launched a “new beginning” with wife Erica Stoll despite reportedly filing divorce papers following his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship earlier this year. McIlroy won that tournament.

“Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realized that our best future was as a family together,” McIlroy told The Guardian. “Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning.”

Despite filing a notice of voluntary dismissal in Florida Tuesday, McIlroy wasn’t wearing his wedding band while gearing up for the start of the third major of the season, which begins Thursday.

The New York Post reports the divorce filing was withdrawn, according to court documents.

US Weekly previously reported that Stoll was “lonely” in their marriage, which began in 2017. She said that McIlroy was “a hard person to be married to” because of his golf career. Irreconcilable differences were cited in the initial filing.

Though McIlroy allegedly wrote the marriage was “irretrievably broken,” that apparently is no longer the case.

McIlroy and Stoll have a 3-year-old daughter, Poppy.

This news comes as McIlroy tries to win his fifth career major tournament and his first in almost a decade. His last was in 2014 at Valhalla, where he won the PGA Championship.

The Pinehurst No. 2 course is the host site of the U.S. Open this year. McIlroy’s wedge and putting game will need to be dialed in if he wants to come out victorious.

