Rory McIlroy’s former agent suggests there’s a ‘possibility’ golfer joins LIV: ‘It’s typical Rory’

Rory McIlroy has been steadfast in his disapproval of LIV Golf, yet he’s softened his stance on the individuals who joined.

At first, the four-time major champion said that those who defected to LIV but eyed a return to the PGA Tour should have some sort of a punishment – but recently, he backtracked that.

It wasn’t the first time McIlroy changed his opinion on something – he once was critical of the Ryder Cup, calling it an “exhibition,” but in the 2021 competition, he said it was the best event in golf “bar none.”

Those 180s are why McIlroy’s former agent, Andrew “Chubby” Chandler, wouldn’t be surprised if McIlroy wound up in the Saudi-backed league after all.

“It’s typical Rory,” Chandler said of McIlroy, who once said he’d “rather retire” than join LIV, per Bunkered. “Rory is not shy in having an opinion and not slow to apologize if he’s got that wrong. When he turned pro in 2008, we were sat on a bench at Gleneagles and I had Rory telling me that the Ryder Cup meant nothing at all to him. ‘It was just an exhibition match. I’m here to win majors.’ There’s nobody bigger into the Ryder Cup now than Rory McIlroy.”

“Rory is of the ilk that he’ll say something because he likes to have an opinion, but he’s quite happy to apologize for it, and that’s what he’s done. If you were being cynical, you might say he’s going to sign for about £750 million in a month’s time with LIV because he’s paving the way that LIV’s OK now, whereas it wasn’t.

“Who knows? He doesn’t need £750m, but it’s odd what he’s done, and I’m sure it’s a possibility. If he does it or not, I don’t know, but if Rahm can do it, most guys can do it.”

Rahm, too, was once critical of LIV, even once saying that $400 million would not change his lifestyle. However, amid rumors that an offer reached $600 million, Rahm headed to LIV.

Chandler said there is a “10%” chance McIlroy actually joins LIV.

McIlroy resigned from his position on the PGA board in November as the PGA and PIF continue discussions.

