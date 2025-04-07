Rugby fans hold their breath as firemen rescue dangling parachutist

Fans at a European Rugby Champions Cup match in France watched as a parachutist needed to be rescued as he got stuck on top of the stadium roof on Sunday.

A video showed rescue workers in Toulouse rushing to help the dangling parachutist and the match was delayed.

The man, who was reportedly a French soldier, was descending quickly when the right side of his parachute became stuck on the roof. He was dangling about 50 feet above the crowd that came to watch Toulouse take on the Sale Sharks.

Firemen needed a long ladder to reach the parachutist and safely rescue him. The man appeared unharmed as he was helped down. The crowd began to cheer as he reached safety.

The firemen also received a huge cheer once they were able to pull the parachute down.

The delay lasted about 40 minutes.

“Following the incident at le Stadium de Toulouse, we would like to extend our sincere thanks to all involved at the stadium, both clubs and the emergency services for safely returning the parachutist to the ground,” European Professional Club Rugby chairman Dominic McKay said in a statement on social media.

Toulouse ended up winning the match 38-15.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.