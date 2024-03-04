Rugby star takes page out of Rob Gronkowski’s book as NRL dazzles in Las Vegas

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Manly Warringah Sea Eagles star Reuben Garrick took a page out of New England Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski’s book on Saturday night as the National Rugby League took center stage in Las Vegas.

Garrick ended his try in the team’s 36-24 victory over the South Sydney Rabbitohs with a spike and he told reporters after the match he was trying to get the American crowd hyped up.

“I said to some of the boys during the week that if I’m lucky enough to get over for a try I’ll do a ‘Gronk Spike,’” he said, via the NRL’s website. “I loved watching him play a few years back and yeah, it was pretty cool.

“I just hope I get a shoutout from Gronk,” he added. “I guess we had to try and hype it up as well and for a lot of us it isn’t natural to do that unless it’s the try celebration month, but I guess when in the U.S.”

The Sea Eagles became the first NRL squad to win a regular-season premiership match in the U.S. Manly had a narrow halftime lead before Daly Cherry-Evans and Luke Brooks broke it open. Manly’s scoring attack featured four consecutive tries in the win.

In the second matchup of the night, the Sydney Roosters topped the Brisbane Broncos 20-10.

Victor Radley’s late try helped the Roosters seal the match. Joseph Manu and Fetalaiga Pauga also scored for the Roosters.

The two matches were played in front of more than 40,000 fans. It’s the first in a five-year deal to bring NRL squads to Las Vegas, with new clubs from the Australia-New Zealand competition rotating in over the coming years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

