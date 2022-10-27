Russell Wilson admits to hours-long exercise during Broncos flight to London

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson decided to use the time on the long flight across the pond to get some exercising done.

The nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback declined sleep and instead opted for a high knees exercise routine in the aisle of the plane. “I was walking up and down the aisle, everybody else was knocked out, I was doing high knees,” Wilson said per DNVR reporter Zac Stevens.

Wilson missed last week’s game against the New York Jets with a hamstring injury and said his workout was done to help him stay loose.

“I was on the plane, first two hours of the eight-hour flight here I was watching film, watching all the cutups and everything else, and then for the next four hours I was doing treatment on the plane.

“I was walking up and down the aisle, everybody else was knocked out, I was doing high knees, working my legs and everything else, making sure I was ready to rock. That was good,” Wilson willingly offered up to reporters.

The Super Bowl winning quarterback did mention that he was able to get a little sleep, but just for a quick hour before he started watching film.

“Then I fell asleep for one hour and I watched film for the rest. I felt good to go,” Wilson said.

Memes mocking Wilson’s in-flight high knees exercise filled up social media.

Wilson’s first year with his new team has gotten off to a rather turbulent start. In the Broncos first game of the season, head coach Nathaniel Hackett decided to attempt a place 64-yard field goal instead of allowing Wilson to convert on a 4th-and-5.

The kick was ultimately no good, and Hackett admitted after the game that he made the wrong call.

The Broncos pulled out wins in the next two games, but then fell to the Raiders and the Colts. After the loss to Indianapolis, Wilson took the blame saying, “I let the team down tonight.” He went on to vow that he is “going to respond.”

However, Wilson has yet to really respond, largely due to the recent onset of injuries.

Following the Colts game, an ESPN report revealed Wilson suffered the injury during the team’s Week 4 game against the Raiders. The shoulder injury was described as a partially torn lat.

After the Colts game, he traveled to Los Angeles and underwent a procedure which hoped to improve discomfort levels in his throwing shoulder.

The hamstring injury kept Wilson out of the team’s fourth straight loss to the Jets last week.

Wilson has proclaimed he is ready to play with no limitations against the Jaguars in London.

The Broncos (2-5) play the Jaguars (2-5) on Sunday at Wembley Stadium at 9:30 a.m. ET.