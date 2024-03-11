Russell Wilson announces he will sign with Steelers for 2024 season

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson is joining the Pittsburgh Steelers, he announced on Sunday night.

The 35-year-old quarterback had permission from the Denver Broncos to pursue his next NFL team prior to their official release of him when the new league year begins March 13. The Steelers were among the teams he had visited already, and he spent over six hours with them this past Friday.

Wilson will sign a team-friendly deal with the Steelers for one year, ESPN reports.

Wilson made his intentions known via social media.

“Year 13. Grateful. @Steelers,” he posted on X with an accompanying video of Steelers fans waving their “Terrible Towels” at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

It was always expected that whichever team recruited Wilson’s services wouldn’t have to break the bank to do so, since the Broncos still have to pay $38 million of his salary for next season.

The Steelers were always a team that made sense for Wilson, as they’ve struggled to find a starting quarterback since Ben Roethlisberger retired. Kenny Pickett, the team’s first-round pick in 2022, owns a 14-10 record as a starter since entering the league, but he’s thrown just 13 touchdowns to 13 interceptions in those 24 games.

The lack of consistent quarterback play led to Mitch Trubisky’s occasional starts over the last two seasons, and Mason Rudolph was under center at the end of 2023, including during the team’s playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills.

So, Wilson should be heading into training camp as the presumed starter for an offense desperate to break out.

Wilson expressed his desire recently to keep playing for Super Bowl rings following a disaster in Denver. He was benched at the end of the regular season in 2023 amid controversy over his injury guarantee in his contract.

He ended up finishing 7-8 on the year, which was better than the 4-11 inaugural campaign he put together in 2022.

The Broncos made their intentions known that Wilson would be on the way out when the new league year kicked in, even though his release would account for $85 million in dead cap money.

“We spoke with Russell Wilson today to inform of his release after the start of the league year,” general manager George Paton and head coach Sean Payton said in a joint statement. “On behalf of the Broncos, we thank Russell for his contributions and dedication to our team and community while wishing him the best as he continues his career.”

“As we move forward, we are focused on building the strongest team possible for the 2024 season and beyond. We are excited to improve this offseason and will have the flexibility to get better through the draft and free agency.”

As he enters this next chapter, there should be a completely different offensive look in Pittsburgh next season, especially with Arthur Smith as offensive coordinator under head coach Mike Tomlin.

Wilson will get to work with receiving threats Diontae Johnson, George Pickens and Pat Freiermuth while having a solid running back tandem with Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.