Russell Wilson hopes to stay with Broncos, wants to win 2 more Super Bowls

Russell Wilson finished his second season with the Denver Broncos on the bench as the team failed to make the playoffs for the eighth straight year.

While it appeared that the Broncos could be on the way to trading Wilson, Denver head coach Sean Payton said in January the team was still mulling a “final decision” on the quarterback.

Wilson told Brandon Marshall on the “I Am Athlete” podcast he wanted to stay with the Broncos.

“I’ve got more fire than ever, honestly, especially over the past two years and what I’ve gone through,” the 35-year-old Super Bowl champion said. “Whether it’s in Denver or somewhere else. I hope it’s in Denver. I hope I get to finish there. I committed there. I want to be there.”

He added that he wanted to win at least two more Super Bowls in the next five years.

“For me, it’s about winning. In the next five years, I want to win two,” Wilson said. “I want to feel the chill of that trophy again. I love the city and everything else, but you also want to be in a place that loves you, too. I want to win, that’s all I care about.”

Wilson was benched for the final two games of the season. He also revealed the Broncos approached him during the team’s bye week and informed him that he would be benched unless he reworked his contract.

According to Wilson, the conversation revolved around the guarantee against injury in his five-year, $245 million contract he signed last year. The contract kicks in next season.

Wilson has an estimated $37 million salary in 2025, which becomes fully vested in March. If the quarterback suffered a significant injury at any point in the season, it would complicate his financial situation, NFL Network reported.

Payton and Wilson appeared to have a hot and cold relationship throughout the season. Cameras caught Payton yelling at Wilson on the sideline multiple times during the season.

The high point of the quarterback-coach relationship came during a five-game winning streak. Wilson lifted the team to three straight wins after the bye week before the Broncos dropped three of their next four games.

Denver finished 8-9 on the year. It was the most wins they’ve recorded since its nine-win season in 2016.

