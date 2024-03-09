Russell Wilson meets with surprise team ahead of visit with Steelers: report

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Soon to be a free agent for the first time in his career, Russell Wilson is making the rounds to find his next destination.

It should surprise nobody that the nine-time Pro Bowler was reportedly slated to visit with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday.

Kenny Pickett was replaced by Mason Rudolph late in the season, and all signs point to the Steelers trying to find a quarterback this offseason.

However, before that meeting, Wilson reportedly made a pitstop in New Jersey.

ESPN says Wilson had an “exploratory meeting” with the New York Giants on Thursday – he was spotted at the Newark Airport, just miles away from the Giants’ facility next to MetLife Stadium.

The Giants are just one year removed from signing Daniel Jones to a four-year, $160 million deal, but after he played in just six games and tore his ACL, there is speculation that the Giants are “done” with him. There are also reports flying that the Giants could even trade up to select a quarterback in the draft.

Wilson and the Giants had some sparks a couple of seasons ago, but nothing ever materialized.

Steelers general manager said at the NFL Scouting Combine that he had “full faith” in Pickett, a first-round selection in 2022. Rudolph is also a free agent, but the team could bring him back.

Denver acquired Wilson for a haul in 2022: two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-rounder, Drew Lock, Noah Fant and Shelby Harris. The Broncos inked him to an extension, but, they cut him before the extension even went into effect.

Wilson was set to be the quarterback with new head coach Nathaniel Hackett. However, the Broncos stumbled out of the gate and finished 5-12.

The Broncos hired Sean Payton to replace Hackett after the 2022 season, but Wilson eventually lost his job to Jarrett Stidham despite having a crucial win over the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Wilson played in 15 games during the 2023 season. He had 3,070 passing yards, 26 touchdown passes and eight interceptions.

