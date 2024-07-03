Russian tennis star Andrey Rublev smashes racquet against knee several times during Wimbledon loss

Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev entered Wimbledon as the No. 6 seed and among the favorites to potentially win the first Grand Slam title of his career.

However, he was met with a tough challenge from Argentina’s Francisco Comesana, and, unfortunately, the Russian star was upset in four sets. Comesana won the match 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, 7-6 (5). He had 21 aces in the win, compared to Rublev’s two.

To say Rublev was rough on himself was an understatement.

Rublev was seen smashing his racquet multiple times on his knee after one mistake in the second set. His frustrations appeared to carry over throughout the rest of the match.

He later explained that he hit his racquet on his knee because of a rule the All-England Club has about damaging the grass on the Wimbledon courts.

“I wouldn’t do it if I was able to hit the racket on the floor,” he told reporters after the match, via The Tennis Letter. “Because we’re not allowed to hit it on the grass.. so I don’t know… at that moment I couldn’t take it anymore. I needed to let emotions out. But thanks. Everything is fine.”

Rublev made it as far as the quarterfinals in each of the Grand Slam tournaments, including Wimbledon, last year. He was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open back in January and the last two years of the U.S. Open.

He was eliminated in the third round of the last two French Opens after making it to the quarterfinals in 2022.

Rublev will now have to refocus for the U.S. Open later this summer.

