Ryder Cup captain, LPGA star team up to deliver nationwide tournament; grand prize is a 29-night cruise

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

If you ever wanted to feel like a professional golfer, you now have an opportunity to do so thanks to Troon and Crystal Cruises.

Troon, the world’s largest professional club management company, and the cruise line have teamed up to deliver the new Crystal Cup, where regular golfers have a chance to win a 29-night cruise from Singapore to Tokyo. Luke Donald, Team Europe’s Ryder Cup captain, and LPGA star Lexi Thompson are joint ambassadors for the tournament and expect an unforgettable experience.

“I love to travel overseas through my job. It’s important with my family, we do as much traveling when I’m not on the road playing golf and try to experience new places and a lot of different cultures,” Donald told Fox News Digital. “It’s nice to see that Crystal is getting involved in golf to create the Crystal Golf with Troon, and they’re going to set up some events where regular golfers get to play some of the best courses in the world. That’s always nice to try to grow the game that way.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“As golfers, we travel the world, but unfortunately, sometimes we don’t get to experience it much,” Thompson added. “So getting to partner up with them is an amazing experience for me. Hopefully many more great experiences to come with a company.”

Seven states – Alabama, Virginia, Illinois, North Carolina, Maryland, New York, and Texas, will have 10 local qualifiers, with three regional qualifiers will take place in Carlsbad, Calif., Sanford, N.C., and San Antonio, Texas afterwards. The final will be at Sea Island Golf Resort from Oct. 23-26 in Georgia.

“You will get some of the most incredible experiences across the world at some of the most high-end golf courses. Partnering up with Troon, bringing two brands like that together, it’s endless possibilities for those two companies being partnered up together. So, I think it’ll be nothing but great things to come,” Thompson said.

“The fun thing is to having access to some of these great golf courses that Troon owns and operate that the general public can get to see, and everyone loves to be a competition, don’t they? So having the opportunity to go to these very high-end facilities, I think that’s what Crystal is all about, is creating something unique, something special, something a little bit different than what you can usually you get,” Donald added. “I think that’s that’s very cool for the game and for these fans that will hopefully be a part of the Crystal Cup.”

If you come up short of the grand prize, those who finish near the top can still get rewarded. Each member of the two-person teams to qualify for the Crystal Cup Final will receive a voucher to be redeemed against any Crystal cruise booking, and runners-up will each receive a ticket to enjoy a European cruise for them and a guest with Crystal.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The first regional qualifier is currently set for May 17 at Cimarron Hills in Georgetown, Texas, and all players will compete in both the gross and net divisions, regardless of handicap, in a modified scramble format.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.