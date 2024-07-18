Sabrina Ionescu’s historic night reignites Caitlin Clark Rookie of the Year debate

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark has been mentioned in the Rookie of the Year debate yet again, but it’s not because of any recent accomplishment of hers. In fact, it’s because of another WNBA star’s big night.

New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu, who was the first overall pick in the 2020 WNBA draft, posted big numbers in the team’s final game before the WNBA’s month-long break ahead of the Summer Olympics in Paris.

She dropped 30 points, six rebounds and five assists in the Liberty’s 82-74 win over the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday night, setting a franchise record for most career 30-point games (13th).

Her six 3-pointers tied her season-high and extended her regular-season streak of at least one 3-pointer to 50, making hers the third-longest streak in league history.

Ionescu’s 30 points, six rebounds, and five assists, six 3-pointers and two steals for the night also put her in rare company. According to the X account StatMamba, she joins Caitlin Clark as the only players this season to reach those numbers in a single game.

Fans on social media took interest in the fact that Clark reached the stat first this season, reigniting the debate that the former Iowa star should win this year’s Rookie of the Year.

The ROY debate will be on hold for the next month as the WNBA’s biggest stars head to Paris to compete in the Summer Olympics. But Clark will still have a chance to make a strong case for herself during the All-Star break.

She’ll compete as a member of Team WNBA versus the Olympic squad in the All-Star game on Saturday night and likely show off her unmatched shooting skills in the 3-point contest on Friday.

