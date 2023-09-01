Sacramento Kings sign 3-time NBA Champion JaVale McGee

Only 13 months after signing a 17.2 million, 3-year deal with the Dallas Mavericks, center JaVale McGee was waived on Aug. 29, 2023.McGee was later picked up by the Sacramento Kings, a team that broke a longstanding playoff drought last season.He averaged 4.4 points and 2.5 rebounds in 42 games in 2022-23 and will look to back-up Domantas Sabonis in the upcoming season

In Sacramento, he’ll compete to back up three-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis, who averaged 19.1 points and 12.3 rebounds last season as the Kings made their first postseason appearance since 2006.

McGee, 35, averaged 4.4 points and 2.5 rebounds in 42 games (seven starts) with the Mavericks in 2022-23.

The 7-footer has career averages of 7.8 points and 5.2 boards in 863 games (343 starts) with eight teams.

A first-round pick by the Washington Wizards in 2008, McGee has won three NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors (2017, 2018) and Los Angeles Lakers (2020).